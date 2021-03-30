Victim dies after Broadway-Fillmore shooting

A man shot several times Monday night in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has died, according to a Buffalo police report.
Police responded to C Street, off Fillmore Avenue north of Sycamore Street, at 8:12 p.m. for reports of a man shot outside a home. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room.
Support Local Journalism
Police have not released the victim's name or age.
An investigation was continuing.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.