Victim dies after Broadway-Fillmore shooting

A man shot several times Monday night in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has died, according to a Buffalo police report.

Police responded to C Street, off Fillmore Avenue north of Sycamore Street, at 8:12 p.m. for reports of a man shot outside a home. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room.

Police have not released the victim's name or age.

An investigation was continuing.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

