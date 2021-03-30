 Skip to main content
Victim dies after Broadway-Fillmore shooting
A man shot several times Monday night in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has died, according to a Buffalo police report.

Police responded to C Street, off Fillmore Avenue north of Sycamore Street, at 8:12 p.m. for reports of a man shot outside a home. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room.

Police have not released the victim's name or age.

An investigation was continuing.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

