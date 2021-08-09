Victim attacked while visiting woman he met on Reddit for sex

A man told Buffalo police he was beaten and robbed Sunday morning after he arranged a sexual encounter with a woman through the website Reddit.
The victim told police he went to meet the woman in the Riverview Manor Apartments, at the foot of Hertel Avenue.
Inside her apartment, a man came out of the next room and hit him in the head and body with what may have been a baseball bat, according to a police report.
The man and woman took the victim's phone before he fled. The victim, who sought treatment at Buffalo General Medical Center, suffered a cut on his forehead and he couldn't move his left arm, according to the report.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
