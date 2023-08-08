A Venezuelan man was charged with first-degree rape for allegedly assaulting a victim in a hotel room on the 4000 block of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The alleged rape took place on Aug. 2 in the presence of a 3-year-old child, prosecutors said.

"The defendant is accused of restraining the victim by holding the victim’s head down during the commission of the rape," a statement from the DA's office said.

The suspect, Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez, 26, is an asylum-seeker, the DA's Office said.

Guzman-Bermudez was arraigned Friday morning before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David M. Stevens on multiple charges including felony counts of first-degree rape and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of second-degree harassment.

He was held without bail and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Prosecutors said the victim and the suspect know each other. He is scheduled to return to town court for a felony hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The case was investigated by Cheektowaga police and is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Rachel M. Vicario of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.