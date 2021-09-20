Vehicle pulled from Black Rock Canal

A vehicle found submerged in the Black Rock Canal behind the Colonel F. G. Ward Pumping Station on Monday morning was pulled from the water.

No one was found inside the SUV, which appears to have been a stolen vehicle, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

It was unclear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle in the water near the foot of Porter Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Members of the Buffalo Police Department's Underwater Recovery Team dove into the canal as part of the removal operation.

The matter remains under investigation.

On Sept. 7, someone drove into the Niagara River from Broderick Park. Police last week said there likely was only one man inside at the time, rather than two as initially believed.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.