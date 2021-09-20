 Skip to main content
Vehicle pulled from Black Rock Canal
Vehicle pulled from Black Rock Canal

  • Aaron Besecker

A vehicle found submerged in the Black Rock Canal behind the Colonel F. G. Ward Pumping Station on Monday morning was pulled from the water.

No one was found inside the SUV, which appears to have been a stolen vehicle, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

It was unclear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle in the water near the foot of Porter Avenue.

Members of the Buffalo Police Department's Underwater Recovery Team dove into the canal as part of the removal operation.

Buffalo police and firefighters responded Monday morning to the report of a vehicle in the Black Rock Canal behind the Colonel F. G. Ward Pumping Station.

The matter remains under investigation.

On Sept. 7, someone drove into the Niagara River from Broderick Park. Police last week said there likely was only one man inside at the time, rather than two as initially believed.

