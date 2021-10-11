Vehicle damaged in shooting near Amherst hotel

Gunfire was reported early Monday morning near a hotel on Sweet Home Road, Amherst police said.

A report of "shots fired" in the vicinity of 1290 Sweet Home Road, Staybridge Suites Buffalo-Amherst, came in at 1:09 a.m., police said in a news release.

The hotel is part of the University Place development, north of Maple Road and near the main entrance to the University at Buffalo's North Campus, which includes apartments and retail businesses.

Investigators found "numerous" spent shell casings in the road and one vehicle was hit by a bullet, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call 689-1311.

