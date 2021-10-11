 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle damaged in shooting near Amherst hotel
0 comments

Vehicle damaged in shooting near Amherst hotel

Support this work for $1 a month

Gunfire was reported early Monday morning near a hotel on Sweet Home Road, Amherst police said.

A report of "shots fired" in the vicinity of 1290 Sweet Home Road, Staybridge Suites Buffalo-Amherst, came in at 1:09 a.m., police said in a news release.

The hotel is part of the University Place development, north of Maple Road and near the main entrance to the University at Buffalo's North Campus, which includes apartments and retail businesses.

Investigators found "numerous" spent shell casings in the road and one vehicle was hit by a bullet, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call 689-1311.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News