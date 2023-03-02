A vandal smashed numerous statues overnight at a park honoring veterans and first responders in front of Russell Salvatore's restaurant on Transit Road in Lancaster.

A crestfallen Salvatore said someone went through his Patriots and Heroes Park early Thursday morning using a metal bar to severely damage the items on display outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More, 6675 Transit Road.

"There's quite a bit of damage," Salvatore said in an afternoon interview. "A lot of it can't be fixed. I'm brokenhearted over it."

Lancaster Police Capt. Jeff Smith said the "extensive" vandalism was reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday and is believed to have taken place between 1 and 4 a.m. Detectives still were at the scene after 1 p.m. Thursday but investigators at this point believe it was the work of one person.

There are reports the vandal recorded the destructive acts and shared the video on social media, but police haven't verified this yet, Smith said.

"We're investigating that," he said. No arrests have been made, but detectives are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

Salvatore said he was told the vandal recorded himself in action and posted the video to Snapchat.

He said he was crushed to learn of what had happened Thursday morning, including damage to flags and light fixtures.

Salvatore said many of the statues are tipped over, have limbs knocked off or both. There's also significant damage to a copy of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, from Arlington National Cemetery, and another displayed to recognize the sacrifices of soldiers who took part in World War II's Battle of the Bulge.

Salvatore, known for his extravagance as much as for his generosity to local causes, estimated he has invested around $1 million in his Patriots and Heroes Park over the years.

It was dedicated in 2010. The first sculpture honoring the victims of, and those who responded to, the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center opened in 2011.

Salvatore later added sculptures honoring the victims of the Flight 3407 crash and recipients of the Purple Heart medal.

The park also has everything from a statue of an archangel to replicas of the Statue of Liberty and Golden Gate Bridge and a mausoleum in which Salvatore plans to be entombed after his death.

Artist Donald R. Parrino designed the sculptures, which Salvatore described as one of a kind.

He hopes the vandal is caught but, he said, "You can't bring it back."

"I can't stop crying," Salvatore said. "The world is crazy."

Smith asked anyone with information about the vandalism to call the department's Detective Bureau at 716-683-3120.