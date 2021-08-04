Vacant warehouse blaze causes $800k in damages

A three-alarm fire early Wednesday at a vacant warehouse near Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue caused an estimated $800,000 in damage to the building and an adjacent structure.
Buffalo firefighters responded to the blaze at 12 Metcalfe St. just after 1:30 a.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
The fire began near a loading dock of the three-story building. The cause is under investigation, DeGeorge said.
Damage to the main building was pegged at $500,000, while the blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in exposure damage to another building at the complex.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.