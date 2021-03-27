VA WNY gives 20,000th Covid vaccination

The VA Western New York Healthcare System marked its 20,000th Covid-19 vaccination on Friday, officials announced.
As part of its efforts to get the vaccine to local veterans, the VA is planning a rural outreach vaccination clinic for enrolled and eligible veterans on Saturday, April 10 at the Good Times of Olean Recreation Center. Eligible veterans who would like to get their shot at this clinic or at the VA's Buffalo or Batavia facilities must call 716-862-7868 for an appointment.
In the next few weeks, VA health caregivers are hoping to be able to expand their vaccination program to veterans who aren't currently enrolled or eligible for VA health care and eventually also to veterans' spouses and caregivers, the VA said.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
