Discovery of a computer USB drive full of sexual images has led to Lockport man pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving an prepubescent minor, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Kevin Moore, 40, who entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he returns for sentencing Dec. 5.

Prosecutors said Moore's ex-girlfriend took a USB drive belonging to him in June 2022 and found child pornography when she plugged it into a computer.

The ex-girlfriend reported it to Buffalo Police, who took the USB drive and turned it over to the FBI. Prosecutors said a forensic review revealed about 33 pornographic videos and 360 images, some of them depicting young children and violence against children.

Ross said the plea followed an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.