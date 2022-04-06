US Customs officers seize an illegal firearm at the Peace Bridge

An illegal firearm was seized Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge.

The weapon, a loaded Canik TP9SA 9 mm handgun, was found in a passenger vehicle driven by Jaylen M. Paredes, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind., who was destined for Niagara Falls, N.Y., and made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge headed towards Canada, Customs officials said.

Paredes was denied entry into the Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency and returned to the U.S., where he was escorted to undergo further inspection, during which it was determined that Paredes, a U.S. citizen, was unlawfully in possession of the firearm.

Paredes was subsequently processed by U.S. Customs officers, after which he and the firearm were turned over to State Police who charged him with felony, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Paredes was then taken into custody by the Buffalo Police Department.

