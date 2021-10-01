Upon further review, 15 to life is sentence for Niagara Falls killer

Admitted murderer Geoffrey O. Sandiford of Niagara Falls will be eligible for parole in 15 years, not 30 years.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Friday he checked the transcript of Sandiford's June 21 guilty plea and found he had promised the defendant a 15-to-life sentence.

But the Sept. 13 sentencing went awry when Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann told Kloch he could tack on 15 years for Sandiford's guilty plea to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Kloch tried to do so, but defense attorney Anthony J. Lana protested that Kloch had promised concurrent sentencing for the two counts.

On July 21, 2020, Sandiford, 21, gunned down Nathan Craft, 29, at 12th Street and Ferry Avenue in the Falls. Charges are pending against co-defendant Rohmeo K. Lewis, 21.

During the Sept. 13 session, it was disclosed that Craft was killed following a car chase as he held a screwdriver, trying to defend a friend Sandiford and Lewis allegedly were pursuing.

