Update: Three boys and mother located after call for public's help

  • Updated
missing Buffalo children

Three children between ages 2 and 6 were taken by their mother in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement, Buffalo police said. Pictured are two of the boys and their mother, Nayvette Serrano.

 Contributed photos
Buffalo police said they had located three missing boys who they say were taken by their mother in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement. The mother has also been located, police said on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The three boys were last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Laux Street, which runs off Clinton Street between Fillmore and Bailey avenues.

The children are Esrael Pagan, 2, Chase Pagan, 5, and Isaiah Pagan, 6.

Police said the children were taken by their mother, Nayvette Serrano, 20.

Police ask anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts to call 911.

