Update: Buffalo boy missing since April 24 found 'safe and sound'
Tur Moo

Tur Moo was last seen on Ontario Street in Buffalo on April 24.

 Provided by Buffalo Police Department

Buffalo police announced Wednesday that a 14-year-old Buffalo boy who had been missing since April 24 had been "located safe and sound."

Tur Moo was last seen on Ontario Street, near Riverside Avenue.

Maki Becker

