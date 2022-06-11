Update: Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Lockport girl taken unlawfully by father

An Amber Alert for a missing Lockport baby was canceled Saturday afternoon, about two house after it was issued, after a family member brought her to Buffalo police, Buffalo police said.

Authorities had asked the public's help in locating a 10-month-old baby believed to have been taken unlawfully by her father in the Town of Lockport.

An Amber Alert was sent out to residents' cellphones shortly after noon Saturday.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death," the alert said. "Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting."

The father's name is Anthones Mullen. He is 37 and is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weights about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The baby girl's name is Royalty M. Mullen. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a light blue onesie with the words "Spark and Shine" written on the front.

She was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The father was not the person who brought the baby to the Buffalo police, police said.

