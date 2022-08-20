Unwanted person turns out to be wanted elsewhere

A call from the Village of Panama about an unwanted person Friday morning led to the arrest of a man who was wanted in two other jurisdictions, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Taken into custody was Steven D. Schrecengost, 28, of Jamestown. He was wanted in Jamestown and the Town of Ellicott on two counts of disobeying an order of protection and one count of criminal mischief.

The complaint about an unwanted person at 6:40 a.m. brought deputies to East Main Street in Panama, where they found that the unwanted person, later identified as Schrecengost, had fled into some woods.

Deputies brought in a K9 dog to search the area, then got a call saying that someone matching Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street.

According to the report, deputies, assisted by state troopers, entered an apartment there and found Schrecengost hiding in a utility room. He was turned over to authorities in Jamestown.