 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unwanted person turns out to be wanted elsewhere

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A call from the Village of Panama about an unwanted person Friday morning led to the arrest of a man who was wanted in two other jurisdictions, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Taken into custody was Steven D. Schrecengost, 28, of Jamestown. He was wanted in Jamestown and the Town of Ellicott on two counts of disobeying an order of protection and one count of criminal mischief.

The complaint about an unwanted person at 6:40 a.m. brought deputies to East Main Street in Panama, where they found that the unwanted person, later identified as Schrecengost, had fled into some woods.

Deputies brought in a K9 dog to search the area, then got a call saying that someone matching Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street.

According to the report, deputies, assisted by state troopers, entered an apartment there and found Schrecengost hiding in a utility room. He was turned over to authorities in Jamestown.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News