An unlicensed driver has pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from the death of a child he struck with his SUV in 2021, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Kevin J. Mendola, 38, of Buffalo, admitted to all counts in the indictment against him – leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a Class D felony; criminally negligent homicide, a Class E felony; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle – before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Prosecutors said Mendola put his SUV into reverse about 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, and backed over a boy standing with his bicycle near the corner of Lovejoy and Griffith streets in Sloan, near Griffith Park.

Mendola then went forward, driving over the boy again, prosecutors said. Stepping out of his vehicle, he saw the injured boy, then drove away. Police stopped him a short time later.

The boy, Michael "Mikey" Conklin, 10, of Sloan, was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he died that night from his injuries.

Mendola is held without bail pending his sentencing as a second felony offender on May 4. He faces a maximum of 11 years in prison.