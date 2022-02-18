Unlicensed bounty hunter sentenced to jail for illegal search of Buffalo home

An unlicensed bounty hunter who illegally searched the Buffalo home of a fugitive's brother while armed with a gun was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail and three years on probation.

Dennis J. White, 36, of Buffalo was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller for the controversial late-night raid that has prompted a lawsuit against White and the City of Buffalo, which had police officers dispatched outside the home.

White was accused of pointing a gun at homeowner Jake Reinhardt, his fiancée and two upstairs tenants after pounding on the door to their Oakdale Place home around midnight on Jan. 10, 2021, placing them in fear of injury or death, while their young children were also there. White was searching for Reinhardt's brother, Luke, who was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court in Lebanon County, Pa. The wanted man was not at the Buffalo residence.

3:14 Unlicensed bounty hunter pleads guilty to 10 misdemeanors Dennis J. White, 36, admitted he forcibly entered a home on Oakdale Place armed with a long gun and searched the residence looking for the fugitive brother of the homeowner.

White pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to 10 misdemeanor charges, including two counts of criminal trespass, four counts of menacing, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal mischief.