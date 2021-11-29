 Skip to main content
Unlicensed bounty hunter pleads guilty to 10 misdemeanors
Unlicensed bounty hunter pleads guilty to 10 misdemeanors

Dennis White

Dennis J. White, 36, pleaded guilty to every count of the indictment against him.

 Photo courtesy Erie County District Attorney's Office

A Buffalo man authorities say was working as an unlicensed bounty hunter pleaded guilty Monday to 10 misdemeanors in connection with an incident in Buffalo's Seneca Babcock neighborhood in January.

Dennis J. White, 36, admitted he forcibly entered a home on Oakdale Place armed with a long gun and searched the residence looking for the fugitive brother of the homeowner.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller said he committed to a sentence that would include a $2,000 fine but would spare White from serving any jail time in the case.

White, who was arraigned in June, pleaded guilty to four counts of menacing, two counts of criminal trespass, three counts of child endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office also agreed to drop charges against White in another case stemming from a September arrest in Buffalo.

The home's occupants have filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Oakdale raid

Oakdale raid

