Union treasurer who embezzled $50,850 is put on probation

A former union treasurer who was convicted of embezzling $50,850 in union funds has been sentenced to two years probation, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.
U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. also ordered Scott Russell Merritt, 41, of Celoron, to pay full restitution for the money he took from Ironworkers Local 470.
Prosecutors said that Merritt stole the money between May 2011 and August 2018 and used it to pay for various personal expenses.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor Management Standards, Kennedy said.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
