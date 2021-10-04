 Skip to main content
Unidentified man allegedly fires several shots in Eggertsville, Amherst police say
An unidentified man allegedly fired several shots Monday in an Eggertsville neighborhood before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Amherst police.

Police, who responded to the incident at about 2:25 p.m., reported that witnesses said the shooting was close to the roadway. The exact location of the incident was not specified.

No injuries were reported and the shooting is not believed to be a random attack, according to police. 

Police are continuing their investigation of the shooting and requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.   

