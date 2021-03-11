Unemployment insurance scammers attempt to victimize Erie County DA

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn got quite a surprise when he opened his mail earlier this week.
Someone filed an unemployment insurance claim with New York State using his name and personal information.
The attempted scam drew a public warning Thursday from the county's top prosecutor.
"If someone tried to use my name, everybody's at risk," Flynn said in an interview.
Flynn said he got a letter from the state Department of Labor on Monday informing him of the steps he needed to take in order for the department to validate his unemployment claim.
But Flynn, who has been working throughout the pandemic, filed no such claim.
The person attempting to use Flynn's identity made a claim for unemployment insurance benefits for a week in early February, the District Attorney's Office said.
After receiving the letter, Flynn said he immediately contacted both the labor department and Erie County, his employer.
The person who made the false claim received no money from the state, Flynn said.
With claims able to be filed online, it's often difficult for investigators to identify and prosecute the scammers, he said.
Since March of last year, more than 425,000 fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed in the state, the Department of Labor announced in early February.
Flynn encouraged anyone who finds out personal information has been used to falsely file a claim to contact the Department of Labor. He also urged the public to watch out for the unauthorized use of personal information.
The department says anyone who gets what's known as a monetary determination letter but who did not apply for the benefits should immediately report it. The department accepts reports online at on.ny.gov/uifraud and by phone at (888) 598-2077.
There have been similar reports across Niagara County, including a "significant number" of county government employees who've been affected, District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a news release.
The Department of Labor believes criminals are obtaining personal information off the dark web, Seaman said.
Three women in Niagara Falls, including two employees of the city school district, on Wednesday reported similar situations about their identities being used to file unemployment claims, according to Falls police reports.
None of the women actually filed the claims, according to the reports, and all three had already contacted the Department of Labor before calling police.