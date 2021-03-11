Unemployment insurance scammers attempt to victimize Erie County DA

Since March of last year, more than 425,000 fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed in the state, the Department of Labor announced in early February.

Flynn encouraged anyone who finds out personal information has been used to falsely file a claim to contact the Department of Labor. He also urged the public to watch out for the unauthorized use of personal information.

The department says anyone who gets what's known as a monetary determination letter but who did not apply for the benefits should immediately report it. The department accepts reports online at on.ny.gov/uifraud and by phone at (888) 598-2077.

There have been similar reports across Niagara County, including a "significant number" of county government employees who've been affected, District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a news release.

The Department of Labor believes criminals are obtaining personal information off the dark web, Seaman said.

Three women in Niagara Falls, including two employees of the city school district, on Wednesday reported similar situations about their identities being used to file unemployment claims, according to Falls police reports.