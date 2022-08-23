Uncle of girl killed in Buffalo shooting questions bail for 14-year-old suspect

An uncle whose 16-year-old Niagara Falls niece was killed in a shooting last week in Buffalo wants to know why one of the two teenagers charged in her death is eligible to be released from jail by posting bail.

“I think it’s ridiculous and I think it’s unacceptable and, frankly, I feel it’s disrespectful,” said Johnny Religa, a maternal uncle of Emily Keiper, the victim in the crime.

Just after midnight on Friday, Keiper was the passenger in a vehicle when she was shot on Elmer Avenue, which runs between Kensington Avenue and East Amherst Street. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old were arrested and arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that the shooting stemmed from a marijuana transaction that went bad.

The 17-year-old was ordered held in custody by Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman. She set bail at $50,000 for the 14-year-old during a Monday bail hearing.

Religa on Monday told The Buffalo News that his family, already shattered and in shock over the homicide, felt further traumatized to learn that the 14-year-old reportedly involved in the shooting was made eligible to be released on $50,000 bail.

“I mean, we lost Emily, and for this juvenile to be walking around the street, it’s just gut-wrenching,” he added.

“The district attorney was pretty discouraged about it, as well,” Religa said after viewing clips from Monday’s news conference on television.

At the news conference, Flynn criticized the judge's decision to allow bail for the 14-year-old suspect.

"Unfortunately, I am sad to say ... the 14-year-old was given $50,000 bail, obviously against our wishes," Flynn said. "We asked for a remand on both."

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at the news conference that he was thrown for a loop that bail was offered to the 14-year-old suspect.

"Too many juveniles have been involved in violent crime, and here we are with another 14-year-old that has the potential to be released back out on to the streets. This just perpetuates the cycle of violence," Gramaglia said.

Religa described his niece as “a really special girl with a really big heart” who was very close to her family, which includes her parents, Kory and Michelle, as well as her siblings, 18-year-old Paige; another sister, Kylie, 12; and 8-year-old brother, Kory.

Emily, who just turned 16, recently received her learner’s permit and was learning to drive, Religa said, noting that she worked two part-time jobs, including one at Wegmans.

“She was saving up money to buy a car,” he added.

Religa said his family has been buoyed by the outpouring of support and sympathy from friends and the broader community. A GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/emily-keiper) was set up to help defray the cost of funeral expenses incurred by the family. It had raised more than $11,000 by Tuesday morning.

A viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in M. J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls.

“We’re just looking for justice for Emily, and for these two kids to be prosecuted and to never be able to do this to another family again. They need to suffer the consequences for this horrible, unimaginable act that they did,” Religa said.