UB's chief investigator Daniel Jay retiring after 47 years solving campus crimes

It was 1988, and police were searching for an elusive rapist who terrorized a dozen women in North Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda.
The news media called him the “University Heights Rapist.” He would wear a mask as he broke into homes where women lived alone.
Daniel R. Jay, an inspector with the University at Buffalo Police, had a hunch about the case.
He remembered speaking two years earlier to a detective on the other end of the state about a young man named Michael Drozic Jr., who wore a mask while exposing himself to a woman on Long Island. Jay found out that Drozic was wanted for a probation violation and that he had a brother attending college in the Buffalo area.
Jay learned that Drozic lived in the Buffalo area and had even volunteered to take part in a "citizen patrol" effort aimed at catching the sex attacker.
Jay's hunch paid off in February 1989, when Drozic was arrested on charges of felony rape and burglary. Ten months later, the 25-year-old man was sentenced to 18 to 54 years in state prison. He is still incarcerated.
“DNA evidence made the case for us. It became the first case in Erie County where someone was convicted because of DNA,” Jay recalled in a recent interview with The Buffalo News.
Drozic's was one of many interesting cases investigated by Jay, who is nearing the end of a 47-year law enforcement career. At age 68, he is the longest-serving cop in the entire State University of New York police force. He retires on Aug. 18.
“It’s been a long ride, but I’m proud of the work we did and the people I served with,” Jay said.
In addition to heading all investigations at UB for 36 years, Jay took a deep dive into the science of crime scene investigation. He is considered one of the region’s top experts on fingerprint analysis and evidence collection.
Over the past 20 years, Jay taught courses on crime scene investigation to hundreds of police officers and lawyers at the Erie County Central Police Services Academy and UB Law School.
"In terms of his expertise, intelligence and integrity, Dan Jay is absolutely one of the best police officers I ever worked with in 31 years as a prosecutor,” said John C. Doscher, a former prosecutor and supervisor with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. “I worked on exactly 61 cases with him and we got convictions in every single one.”
It hasn’t always been easy, Jay said, recalling that officers from other departments sometimes treated him like “some kind of make-believe or wanna-be cop.” But for the most part, he said he enjoyed working with other police agencies throughout Western New York.
Working on the UB campuses, Jay has had encounters with all kinds of criminals, ranging from murderers and sex attackers to drug dealers, burglars, thieving employees and embezzlers.
He said the most persistent crime problem on campus was students who stole from other students.
About 40,000 people a day either live, work or attend classes on UB’s campuses in Amherst, Buffalo and the downtown medical school, Jay said.
“That’s like a small city,” he said. “If you work in our police department, you run into many of the crime problems a small city police department would see.”
Doscher recalled how Jay exonerated two young men after a robbery and kidnapping in 2003 near UB’s Main Street campus.
“Two young Black men were arrested quickly after the crime. Dan had questions about the arrests. He found out the wrong guys had been charged and found out who had actually committed the crime,” Doscher said. “Dan is a good, decent person with a strong sense of justice. He didn’t get into police work to hurt people or throw his weight around.”
Jay said he never gave much thought to law enforcement when he was growing up in the Town of Tonawanda and attending the Sweet Home schools.
He had a job selling gas appliances in 1974 when a family friend named Lee Griffin – then UB’s public safety director – suggested he consider a career with the campus police.
Jay decided to give it a try and began working as a patrol officer for UB in June of that year. He became an investigator in 1980 and five years after that, became the inspector in charge of all the department’s investigations.
One of his big cases came in 1989, when he and other investigators arrested two engineering students who pulled off about 20 "high-tech" burglaries on campus, stealing computers and other expensive equipment.
A year later, Jay worked on the hunt for a serial killer after the murder of UB student Linda Yalem, who was strangled in a wooded area along the bike path that passes through the Amherst campus.
Jay said the murder rocked the university community. A task force later took over the investigation, and in 2007, Altemio Sanchez was convicted of killing Yalem and two other women.
Jay said he has investigated about 20 suicides of students or staff members over the decades.
Notifying family members of the death of a loved one is “very difficult, very painful,” Jay said.
A married father of two, with four grandchildren, Jay urges parents to stay in close contact with their sons and daughters after they go off to college.
“One thing I have learned on this job – don’t assume that, because your kids are out of your home and away at college, that everything is all right with them,” Jay said. “Some of these kids are under tremendous pressure, and some of them can’t deal with it. Stay in touch with your kids.”
His police career is ending, but Jay said he plans to stay busy teaching, traveling and “visiting my grandchildren.”
“I’m sure I will miss police work in many ways," he said. "But I won’t miss the 3 a.m. phone calls."