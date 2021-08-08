UB's chief investigator Daniel Jay retiring after 47 years solving campus crimes

Drozic's was one of many interesting cases investigated by Jay, who is nearing the end of a 47-year law enforcement career. At age 68, he is the longest-serving cop in the entire State University of New York police force. He retires on Aug. 18.

“It’s been a long ride, but I’m proud of the work we did and the people I served with,” Jay said.

In addition to heading all investigations at UB for 36 years, Jay took a deep dive into the science of crime scene investigation. He is considered one of the region’s top experts on fingerprint analysis and evidence collection.

Over the past 20 years, Jay taught courses on crime scene investigation to hundreds of police officers and lawyers at the Erie County Central Police Services Academy and UB Law School.

"In terms of his expertise, intelligence and integrity, Dan Jay is absolutely one of the best police officers I ever worked with in 31 years as a prosecutor,” said John C. Doscher, a former prosecutor and supervisor with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. “I worked on exactly 61 cases with him and we got convictions in every single one.”