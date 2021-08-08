Uber driver wounded in shooting incident Saturday night

An Uber driver was wounded in a shooting incident Saturday night in the Bailey-Walden area, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the driver, a 50-year-old woman, was inside her vehicle when she was struck by gunfire about 10:30 p.m. near West Shore and St. Joseph avenues.
She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.
An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
