 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uber driver wounded in shooting incident Saturday night
0 comments

Uber driver wounded in shooting incident Saturday night

Support this work for $1 a month

An Uber driver was wounded in a shooting incident Saturday night in the Bailey-Walden area, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the driver, a 50-year-old woman, was inside her vehicle when she was struck by gunfire about 10:30 p.m. near West Shore and St. Joseph avenues.

She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News