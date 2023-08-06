A student from China at the University at Buffalo has been arrested and charged with visa fraud for not providing complete details about his background, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said that when Jiaxuemo Zhang, 28, who currently lives in Amherst, applied for a visa in June 2021, the application did not include full information about his education and research activity.

According to prosecutors, Zhang did not mention that he had studied and done research at Beihang University, formerly the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, which is home to nine major Chinese defense labs.

Prosecutors added that Zhang, who said on his application that he would be majoring in aerospace engineering at UB, was mentored at Beihang University by Chongwen Jiang, the deputy director of the Military Research Office.

Zhang was released on conditions after an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer. His arrest followed an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service.

- Dale Anderson