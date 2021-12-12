U.S. attorney contributed to Byron Brown’s campaign, may recuse herself from City Hall probe

New U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross may recuse herself from one of the highest-profile federal investigations she inherited: the political corruption probe that included a 2019 raid of Buffalo City Hall.
When asked about political contributions she made years ago to Mayor Byron W. Brown and other Democrats, Ross said she would consider recusal at even the appearance of a conflict of interest.
“I don’t want the public to be concerned that any political contributions I’ve given to any party or any particular individual will affect what I do here in this job,” she told The Buffalo News in a recent interview. “The public confidence of what I do in this role is very important. The public will not have confidence in me in this role if I did not recuse myself or somehow undertake any appearance or actual appearance of impropriety.”
Years before she became U.S. attorney, Ross contributed to the campaigns of Brown, who serves as chairman of the city agency whose offices were raided by federal agents. She’s also given money to a handful of other Democrats over the last 14 years.
As is standard policy for federal prosecutors, she would not speak about nor even confirm the existence of the FBI probe.
When asked specifically about the City Hall probe – which has not resulted in any charges against Brown or members of his administration – she mapped out her philosophy on recusals.
“I’m saying generally, if there comes a point in time where I need to look at that, I understand my obligation to do so and that’s what I’ll do,” she said.
Ross was mentored by one of Buffalo’s political icons: the late Common Council President George K. Arthur, who was Ross’ uncle.
From 2007 to 2020, Ross contributed $1,658 to five Erie County Democrats – including Brown – as well as the Erie County Democratic Committee.
She gave $500 to State Supreme Court Justice Amy C. Martoche; $349 to Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, who is a former clerk at the federal courthouse in Buffalo; $260 to Brown; $250 to State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, who was an assemblyman at the time of the donations; $174 to the Erie County Democratic Committee; and $125 to the late James P. Keane, who was running for county executive at the time.
Ross’ donations to Brown’s campaign occurred between 2008 and 2013.
In a written statement, Brown said, “I'm not aware of contributions made, but I do know Ms. Ross is the first African American woman to hold the position of US Attorney in Western New York and that is what should be recognized and celebrated. Throughout her career Ms. Ross has demonstrated the highest professional ethics and integrity. We are fortunate to have a person with Ms. Ross’ legal experience and character as the top federal prosecutor in the Western District.”
Ross said she has contributed to candidates’ campaigns because she supported their public policies.
“As a public citizen, I’m concerned about the government and who’s governing,” Ross said. “When you see the country going in a direction that maybe you don’t agree with, and you have to do something, you do what you can.”
Ross noted that as U.S. attorney, she is bound by the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees.
The probe
The FBI investigation of Brown’s administration appears to be aimed at uncovering public corruption.
In May 2015, agents raided the homes and offices of three political operatives in the Buffalo area, including political consultant G. Steven Pigeon and Brown's former deputy mayor, Steven M. Casey, who was intimately familiar with City Hall operations and the mayor’s campaigns.
In June 2017, agents raided the home and offices of Maurice Garner, a political confidant of Brown, and two political organizations closely associated with Garner and the mayor. A month later, agents showed up at City Hall with a court order and took thousands of pages of documents related to the Brown administration’s dealings with seven companies that did business with the city.
The FBI in 2019 also began investigating the Community Action Organization, an anti-poverty nonprofit closely associated with City Hall.
That November, federal agents raided the City Hall offices of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, though they have not charged anyone as a result of the raid.
Before her confirmation as the first Black woman to serve as the chief federal prosecutor in Western New York, Ross told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she had never held a position or played a role in a political campaign.
When asked how she would handle potential conflicts of interest, she stated that she consulted with the Justice Department’s ethics office to identify any potential conflicts.
In a questionnaire she submitted to senators, Ross also wrote that she entered into an ethics agreement with the department’s designated ethics official.
“If I am confirmed, I will continue to consult with that office and will recuse myself from any matter in which recusal is required,” Ross wrote.
Other U.S. attorneys contributed
Ross isn’t the first U.S. attorney in Western New York who made political contributions before taking the job.
Terrance P. Flynn contributed $646 in contributions to political campaigns, mostly Republican, prior to his appointment as U.S. attorney in 2006.
William J. Hochul Jr., who served from 2009 to 2016, made no contributions prior to his appointment, state board of election records show. The only contribution he made as U.S. attorney was a $50 contribution in 2014 to the campaign of his wife, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was running for lieutenant governor at the time.
James P. Kennedy Jr. – Ross’ immediate predecessor – did not make any political contributions, records show.