U.S. attorney contributed to Byron Brown’s campaign, may recuse herself from City Hall probe

In a written statement, Brown said, “I'm not aware of contributions made, but I do know Ms. Ross is the first African American woman to hold the position of US Attorney in Western New York and that is what should be recognized and celebrated. Throughout her career Ms. Ross has demonstrated the highest professional ethics and integrity. We are fortunate to have a person with Ms. Ross’ legal experience and character as the top federal prosecutor in the Western District.”

Ross said she has contributed to candidates’ campaigns because she supported their public policies.

“As a public citizen, I’m concerned about the government and who’s governing,” Ross said. “When you see the country going in a direction that maybe you don’t agree with, and you have to do something, you do what you can.”

Ross noted that as U.S. attorney, she is bound by the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees.

The probe

The FBI investigation of Brown’s administration appears to be aimed at uncovering public corruption.