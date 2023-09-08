The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday that it had come to agreement with the family of a SUNY Buffalo State student who was fatally stabbed last year to request that a judge unseal the grand jury minutes from the investigation for the purpose of revealing the names of those involved in the incident.

"Our office will not oppose the motion for that limited purpose," a DA's office spokeswoman said in a statement.

The statement came after members of Tyler Lewis' family and more than 20 demonstrators with Black Lives Matter Grassroots held a protest outside the Erie County courthouse downtown and then sat inside the waiting area of the DA's office.

Family members met with Gary Hackbush, chief of the Homicide Bureau, and John Feroleto, chief of the Major Crimes Bureau, behind closed doors as the protesters sat outside. DA John Flynn was not in the office at the time of the protest, his office said.

The protesters came from around the country and included Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Los Angeles-Black Lives Matter Grassroots, and former Buffalo police officer and social justice activist Cariol Horne.

After the family met with the prosecutors, they announced the agreement to the rest of the group. They said their goal is for the man who stabbed Lewis to be prosecuted. They also want all evidence in the case to be unsealed, including videos of the killing.

"Say his name! Tyler Lewis!" they shouted multiple times in unison before leaving the DA's office to then offer prayers at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue where the 5/14 massacre took place.

On Oct. 14, Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State sophomore from Long Island, was found stabbed at the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

UB police one day later said they had a "person of interest" in Lewis' killing.

Over the next few months, Lewis' family pressed prosecutors to act more quickly in bringing charges in Lewis' death.

Flynn announced in March that no charges would be brought in the case, saying that the man was defending himself when he fatally stabbed Tyler Lewis because he was being assaulted by a group that included Lewis. Authorities never released the name of that man.

Lewis' parents, Roquishia and Terence, filed a civil suit against UB and Buffalo State, accusing the institutions of failing to provide a safe learning environment for their son. The State Attorney General’s Office in a response offered several defenses, including that Lewis’ own conduct contributed to his death and the claim wasn’t filed in time.