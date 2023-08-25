Two people were seriously injured in a shooting overnight near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Buffalo police said Friday morning.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight on Michigan Avenue just north of East North Street, close to the Pilgrim Village housing development and the Medical Campus.

The two people, who were not identified, were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Further information on their status was not released.

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

