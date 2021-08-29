 Skip to main content
Two wounded in overnight shootings in Niagara Falls
Police are investigating three shooting incidents late Saturday and early Sunday that left two men wounded, Niagara Falls city spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

Following the first incident at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at Fourth and Niagara streets, a 27-year-old Niagara Falls man was treated in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for shoulder and elbow wounds, Cavalleri said. Police reported that a vehicle in the parking lot was struck by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found.

A 25-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with multiple wounds after a shooting in front of Max’s Lounge at 3030 Highland Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim, who told police he did not know who shot him, later was transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Officers reported that people at the scene said they did not witness the shooting and the bar owner was uncooperative. Police said they found a handgun nearby.

No one was injured in the third shooting at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Fifth Street, Cavalleri reported. A woman motorist told police that her vehicle was struck by gunfire as she was driving. Police said they found spent shell casings in the area.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

