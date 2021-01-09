 Skip to main content
Two women shot early Saturday morning on Freund Street
Two women shot early Saturday morning on Freund Street

Two women were shot at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday at an address on Freund Street, Buffalo police said.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with what police described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo police confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255. 

