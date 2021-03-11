Two women killed in car crash leaving vaccination clinic

Two Wyoming County women were killed in a car crash coming out of a Covid-19 vaccination site Tuesday.

The women, Jacquelin M. "Jackie" Simpson, 83, and Jessie Y. Button, 82, had just gotten their vaccinations, according to Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph.

Simpson, of Perry, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen and was leaving the parking lot of the Wyoming County Highway Department, 4328 Route 19, Gainesville, where a Moderna vaccination clinic was held Tuesday afternoon.

Witness accounts and crash data indicated a car was southbound on Route 19 when Simpson pulled out of the highway department to make a left turn to go north.

"It was a T-bone type collision," according to the Sheriff's Department.

EMTs from the clinic went immediately to give aid, but the two women died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Amy Szulewski, 45, of Portage, was treated at Wyoming County Community Health System and released.

