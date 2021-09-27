Two women jailed for beating kids in Lewiston 'chamber of horrors'

Children ages 5 and 6 were beaten and starved by their grandfather, his live-in girlfriend and their aunt last year in Lewiston, according to graphic statements by a prosecutor at Monday's sentencing for the women involved.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III dubbed it "the Lewiston chamber of horrors case" as he sentenced Christina DeGroff, 47, to three years in state prison, and Michaela Wilson, 20, to six months in the county jail.
DeGroff also will face three years of post-release supervision. Wilson's jail term will be followed by 4 1/2 years on probation.
Michael Wilson Sr., 50, was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault for a near-fatal attack on his 5-year-old grandson, who suffered a brain injury resulting from the constant abuse.
The boy was beaten unconscious April 13, 2020, but he wasn't taken for medical care until three days later, according to statements by the prosecution at Michael Wilson's sentencing.
The boy's life was saved by emergency brain surgery and care in the pediatric intensive care unit of Oishei Children's Hospital.
Michael Wilson also admitted to striking his 6-year-old granddaughter, and to child endangerment regarding a third, younger sibling of the assault victims, who was not beaten.
On July 2, DeGroff, the live-in girlfriend, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of child endangerment, while daughter Michaela Wilson admitted to three counts each of second-degree assault and endangerment.
Numerous assaults were caught on home security videotape taken April 10-16, 2020, and recovered in a Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigation.
"These were intentional, continuous acts arising out of nothing besides cruelty and evil," Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said. "The casualness of the cruelty is breathtaking."
He described one video in which the grandson, clad only in underwear, is forced to stand at attention before Michael Wilson gives him "literally a crumb" of food.
"After that, for inexplicable reasons, Michaela hits him in the back of the head," Zucco said. "Michael Wilson punches him with his left hand, and he crumbles."
The videos show DeGroff striking the boy on several different occasions, Zucco said.
Michaela Wilson's attorney, Scott Stopa, said there was "no defense" against the charges.
"She needs to be reprogrammed," Stopa said, but Murphy refused to grant youthful offender status.
DeGroff's attorney, Michael S. Deal, called Michael Wilson "the monster in this case," but Deal contended that the children presented behavioral problems. Zucco blamed that on their maltreatment by the defendants.
Deal said Niagara County Child Protective Services took the the grandchildren away from their biological parents, including Michael Wilson's older daughter, because of the parents' drug use, which may have included using crack cocaine while the woman was pregnant.
Deal said the children should not have been placed with Michael Wilson and DeGroff in March 2019. He said CPS had a 2010 record of Michael Wilson punching his own daughter in the face.
DeGroff told CPS she had her own doubts about the children's placement, Deal said, adding that he uncovered 26 CPS reports in which DeGroff complained about the kids' misbehavior. But other CPS reports, based on home visits, found nothing amiss.
"I agree that somehow CPS is at fault," prosecutor Zucco said. "The abuse of these children was occurring under their noses and they failed to realize it."
"I am very sorry. I know what happened was wrong and there's no excuse," DeGroff said. "I felt completely overwhelmed, and no one was listening."
"I am ashamed of my actions," Michaela Wilson said.