Two women jailed for beating kids in Lewiston 'chamber of horrors'

DeGroff's attorney, Michael S. Deal, called Michael Wilson "the monster in this case," but Deal contended that the children presented behavioral problems. Zucco blamed that on their maltreatment by the defendants.

Deal said Niagara County Child Protective Services took the the grandchildren away from their biological parents, including Michael Wilson's older daughter, because of the parents' drug use, which may have included using crack cocaine while the woman was pregnant.

Deal said the children should not have been placed with Michael Wilson and DeGroff in March 2019. He said CPS had a 2010 record of Michael Wilson punching his own daughter in the face.

DeGroff told CPS she had her own doubts about the children's placement, Deal said, adding that he uncovered 26 CPS reports in which DeGroff complained about the kids' misbehavior. But other CPS reports, based on home visits, found nothing amiss.

"I agree that somehow CPS is at fault," prosecutor Zucco said. "The abuse of these children was occurring under their noses and they failed to realize it."

"I am very sorry. I know what happened was wrong and there's no excuse," DeGroff said. "I felt completely overwhelmed, and no one was listening."