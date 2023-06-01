Two Niagara Falls women have been charged with gang assault in connection with Sunday night's attack on a worker at a Tim Hortons coffee shop in the Falls.

The 13-year-old daughter of one of the women also allegedly participated in the "unprovoked" attack, which left the victim with bleeding on the brain, the prosecutor said at the women's arraignments Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

Brittny D. Robinson, 37, and Brionna S. Harris, 30, both pleaded not guilty.

Both Robinson and Harris turned themselves in to Niagara Falls police Thursday morning.

There were at least three people who participated in the assault and the victim remains hospitalized, said Assistant Niagara County District Attorney David DeChellis.

City Court Judge Danielle Restaino set bail at $20,000 cash, $40,000 bond or $200,000 partially insured bond, the amounts requested by the prosecutor.

Had the prosecutor not made a request for a specific bail amount, the judge said she would have set higher bail.

The judge called what is alleged to have occurred in the Tim Hortons "absurd."

"The allegations are brutal," Restaino said during Robinson's arraignment.

The arrests came after video of the attack, which happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the coffee shop at 3024 Pine Ave., circulated on social media and drew condemnation and outrage from officials.

Robert Viola, defense attorney for Robinson, said in court that his client voluntarily provided a statement to detectives.

"My client has expressed remorse to law enforcement," Viola said.

In the victim's statement to police, Viola said, she acknowledged that she tripped during the attack. Viola said he was not trying to minimize what happened but said authorities don't know the cause of the brain bleed.

The cellphone video shows a white SUV arrive at the shop and a woman enter the business, followed by several others. The woman walks up to the counter and then walks around it into the employee area, the video shows.

The woman can be seen approaching an employee standing near the drive-thru window and begins to hit her. Others join in hitting the victim, the video shows.

The attack lasts for about 50 seconds before the video ends.

The victim was initially taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where doctors found the victim sustained bleeding on the brain, according to court documents. She was transferred to the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, according to the documents.

Family members of Robinson and Harris were in court for the arraignment. The charge of second-degree gang assault is a class C felony.

Both women are due back in court Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.