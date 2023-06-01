A manager of a Niagara Falls Tim Hortons on Sunday night asked some teenage girls to leave the business.

The juveniles left the coffee shop, but not before one of the teens said they were going to go get their mother.

According to police, within 10 minutes, a mother of one of the girls showed up and took the matter into her own hands.

"Arguments get heated. You get into an argument, not that I condone it, but things like that happen in the heat of the moment in an argument," Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. "This wasn’t anything like that.”

Two women and a 13-year-old girl are being charged with second-degree gang assault for an "unprovoked" and "vicious" attack that put the Tim Hortons manager in the hospital with bleeding on the brain, police and prosecutors said.

The victim, a 42-year-old Buffalo woman, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Video that circulated on social media earlier this week propelled the case into the public eye.

In addition to the video recorded by an onlooker who – based on comments heard on the video – seemed to know something was about to occur, police also have surveillance footage from inside the business.

Two Niagara Falls women were arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court on gang assault charges. Authorities also planned to issue one of the women's daughters an appearance ticket to report to Niagara County Probation, with her felony charge to be heard in Niagara County Family Court.

Brittny D. Robinson, 37, and Brionna S. Harris, 30, turned themselves in to Falls police Thursday morning. They each pleaded not guilty to second-degree gang assault, a Class C felony. The gang assault charge does not mean the defendants are members of a gang; a gang assault is legally defined as an assault by more than two people.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Faso said he doesn't believe the victim said or did anything, let alone said something inflammatory enough to possibly provoke such a violent response.

"If you have a problem with how your juvenile daughter was treated and you think something needs to be done, that's what we're here for," Faso said. "She took this into her own hands."

City Court Judge Danielle Restaino set bail at $20,000 cash, $40,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond, the amounts requested by Assistant Niagara County District Attorney David DeChellis.

Had the prosecutor not made a request for a specific bail amount, the judge said she would have set higher bail.

The judge called what is alleged to have occurred in the Tim Hortons "absurd."

"The allegations are brutal," Restaino said during Robinson's arraignment.

The arrests came after video of the attack, which happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the coffee shop at 3024 Pine Ave., circulated on social media and drew condemnation and outrage from public officials.

Robert Viola, defense attorney for Robinson, said in court that his client voluntarily provided a statement to detectives.

"My client has expressed remorse to law enforcement," Viola said.

In the victim's statement to police, Viola said, she acknowledged that she tripped during the attack. Viola said he was not trying to minimize what happened but said authorities don't know the cause of the brain bleed.

The cellphone video shows a white SUV arrive at the shop and a woman enter the business, followed by several others. The woman walks up to the counter and then walks around it into the employee area, the video shows.

The woman can be seen approaching an employee standing near the drive-thru window and begins to hit her. Others join in hitting the victim, the video shows.

The attack lasts for about 50 seconds before the video ends.

The victim was initially taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was later treated in the intensive care unit at a Buffalo hospital, police said.

Family members of Robinson and Harris were in court for the arraignment.

Both women are due back in court Wednesday.