Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Pastor Jimmie Hardaway at Trinity Baptist Church

Pastor Jimmie Hardaway of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls was one of two ministers from Western New York who sued New York State on Oct. 13, 2022 over its ban on carrying concealed weapons in a place of worship. Citing the murders of nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, Hardaway said he carried a gun in his church for self defense prior to the state ban. 

Two local Black church pastors have sued in federal court to block enforcement of New York’s ban on the carrying of firearms inside houses of worship, citing the need to defend themselves and their congregations against the possibility of attacks like the 2015 racist mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church that killed nine people.

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

They asked a federal judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow them to continue carrying a concealed weapon in their churches, while the judge considers whether the state’s ban infringes on the Second Amendment.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, also names as plaintiffs the Firearms Policy Coalition, based in Las Vegas, and the Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, Wash. The defendants are state Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Spokespersons for Flynn and the State Police declined to comment on the lawsuit, which argues that the state’s ban against firearms in any place of worship or religious observation was not consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. It cites laws dating to 1643 in Colonial America that required worshipers to attend their churches armed. 

The debate over gun control in New York has heightened since a white supremacist killed 10 people in Buffalo in a shooting spree inside a Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. The massacre was followed 10 days later with an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in 19 children and two adults being killed.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of New York’s longstanding law on carrying concealed weapons, ruling that the law was too broad and violated the Second Amendment. The State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the recent mass shootings and the Supreme Court ruling with a series of new gun regulations that took effect Sept. 1. Hochul has visited Black churches, before and after the Tops shooting, trying to reassure congregants that her administration was working to curb gun-related violence.

Among the new regulations: a ban on carrying a gun in “sensitive locations” that include schools, medical facilities, bars, parks, theaters, stadiums, government buildings and houses of worship. Violating the ban is a class E felony.

Both Hardaway, 60, and Boyd, 71, are licensed in New York to carry a concealed firearm, court papers said.

Hardaway said in an affidavit that he has carried a firearm for defense “almost always” on Sundays and at other services at his church since a white supremacist in 2015 shot and killed nine people attending a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

He also encouraged parishioners to carry pistols if they had permits to do so.

Boyd said he consistently carried a firearm at his church for years for self defense and “to keep the peace.”

“Open Praise, like many places of worship, prides itself on being welcoming to all comers who wish to participate in services or join the church community. Even though I cherish this policy, there is a risk to it,” Boyd said in an affidavit. “We are a small congregation, yet I will not always know who will walk in the door for services, and I will not know if these strangers come with violent plans.”

Open Praise’s location in a neighborhood with frequent crime and gunfire makes him “particularly worried,” Boyd said.

The Charleston murders, he added, have made his conviction to carry a firearm stronger.

“Since that tragedy, I have felt my church is also at risk. That is why I am firmly committed to defending my church to prevent anything like Charleston happening to our church community at Open Praise,” he said.

Both Hardaway and Boyd said they now must disarm before coming to their churches to comply with the state’s ban and are left without the ability to defend themselves and their congregations.

U.S District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. has granted an expedited hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order.

