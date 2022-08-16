Two who admitted to fatal shooting get 20-year sentences

Two men who admitted to a fatal shooting in Niagara Falls last year were each sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

The sentences for Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley were handed down by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Rodriguez, 23, and Barnes-Staley, 22, both of Niagara Falls, entered guilty pleas in May to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was gunned down May 30, 2021, near the corner of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue in the Falls.

"Niagara Falls Police detectives scraped this case together with little to no help from witnesses," Seaman said. "The result is that two very dangerous and violent criminals will be off the streets for a very long time."