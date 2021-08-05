 Skip to main content
Two teens plead guilty in Lockport mass shooting
Cheyenne Farewell

Cheyenne Farewell, 21, was shot to death Oct. 17, 2020, in Lockport.

 Photo courtesy of Batavia Downs

Two defendantspleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Lockport last year that left a 20-year-old woman dead and five other partygoers wounded.

A 17-year-old from Lockport, who had confessed to the crime, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Cheyenne Farewell of Medina. He also admitted to four counts of assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old Lockport boy accepted a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter. He had told police he was at the scene with a gun but didn't fire it. He admitted aiding and abetting the homicide.

Cheyenne Farewell murder scene

Eight bullet holes were found on a garage door at 43 S. Niagara St., Lockport, where Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, was shot to death during a Halloween party on Oct. 17, 2020.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing for Sept. 30. The 17-year-old will receive a maximum of 20 years to life in prison, while 25 years is the maximum for the 16-year-old.

On July 22, registered sex offender Jonathan S. Frey, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree hindering prosecution. He drove the teenagers to and from the crime scene, and also drove the 17-year-old to Rochester three days later to sell the murder weapon, according to police testimony in pretrial hearings.

The party in a garage at 43 S. Niagara St. turned into a scene of bloody chaos shortly after midnight Oct. 17, when eight rounds were fired from a handgun through a windowless metal door.

Lockport shooting scene

The west side of a house at 43 S. Niagara St., Lockport, showing a door with eight bullet holes. Six people were shot there during a Halloween party, Oct. 17, 2020, including Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, who was killed. 

Farewell was fatally injured; she died minutes later in Eastern Niagara Hospital. Five others, ranging in age from 15 to 21, were wounded.

Some of the bullets went through the bodies of multiple victims, according to the mother of one of the injured partygoers who attended Thursday's session in the Youth Part of County Court.

Judges handling the case under the state's new "Raise the Age" law, which applies to offenders younger than 18, have directed that the names of the teenage defendants not be published.

