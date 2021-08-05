Two teens plead guilty in Lockport mass shooting

Two defendantspleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Lockport last year that left a 20-year-old woman dead and five other partygoers wounded.

A 17-year-old from Lockport, who had confessed to the crime, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Cheyenne Farewell of Medina. He also admitted to four counts of assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old Lockport boy accepted a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter. He had told police he was at the scene with a gun but didn't fire it. He admitted aiding and abetting the homicide.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing for Sept. 30. The 17-year-old will receive a maximum of 20 years to life in prison, while 25 years is the maximum for the 16-year-old.

On July 22, registered sex offender Jonathan S. Frey, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree hindering prosecution. He drove the teenagers to and from the crime scene, and also drove the 17-year-old to Rochester three days later to sell the murder weapon, according to police testimony in pretrial hearings.