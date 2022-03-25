Two teens indicted after beating of man, 67, in Metro Rail elevator

Two 16-year-olds from Buffalo are facing felony assault charges after they allegedly beat a 67-year-old man at the Amherst Street Metro Rail station who later died, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
The teens, whose names were not released because of their age, were arraigned Friday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.
The assault took place at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Prosecutors said the victim, whose name was not released, was shoved, kicked and punched in the elevator at the station. The Buffalo man died Feb. 21 while in a rehabilitation facility.
One of the teens arrested in the attack was in possession of brass knuckles when he was arrested and is accused of using them in the attack.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said investigators believe the victim had urinated in the elevator and "the two kids didn't like it."
NFTA police have video evidence from the subway station related to the incident.
Authorities don't yet know what caused the man's death three weeks after the attack, Flynn said.
"Right now, we're waiting for the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office," he said.
The teens arrested were each indicted on two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. The teen who was allegedly in possession of the brass knuckles was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Bail was originally set at $15,000 for him and then raised to $50,000. He has remained in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center, officials said. The other teen was released under supervision Feb. 3.
Additional charges may be brought if the autopsy shows the victim's death was caused by the beating, Flynn said. They are both scheduled to appear in court April 6.
The death, if attributed to the attack, would be the second homicide at a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro Rail station this year. On Feb. 27, 53-year-old Donnie Reese of Buffalo was fatally stabbed inside the station at Main and East Utica streets. Contrelle Hornsby, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in that case.