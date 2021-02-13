 Skip to main content
Two teens hospitalized after shooting Saturday evening on Langfield Drive
Two teens hospitalized after shooting Saturday evening on Langfield Drive

Two teenagers were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in the 300 block of Langfield Drive, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the teens, both males, were struck in the lower leg area and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

