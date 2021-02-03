Two teens arraigned in connection with Kenmore vehicle theft and chase

Two Buffalo teenagers were arraigned late Tuesday in Buffalo City Court in connection with a vehicle that was reported stolen from Kenmore and later involved in a crash after a high-speed chase, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Both of the adolescent offenders are 16.

The first was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The second youth was charged with one count each of fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

According to a patrol officer, one of the youths was seen driving the vehicle on Peter Street in Buffalo. After being stopped by the officer, it is alleged that the driver refused to exit the vehicle and sped off, nearly striking the officer.

The Buffalo Police officer allegedly fired one shot from his weapon.