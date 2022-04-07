Two teens, ages 14 and 15, charged in Hertel carjacking

Two teens have been charged with an armed carjacking on Hertel Avenue on Wednesday night, Buffalo police said.

A 63-year-old Buffalo woman was robbed at gunpoint about 6:35 p.m. while in her vehicle at Hertel and Parker avenues. The victim exited the vehicle and was not injured.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, took the vehicle and drove away, but were later spotted by Northeast District officers. The teens exited the vehicle on LaSalle Avenue, where they were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle, police said.

The teens were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree unlicensed use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully fleeing a police vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration.

The teens were arraigned Wednesday night at Buffalo Police Headquarters and released into the custody of their parents, police said.

At their formal arraignment Thursday, an Erie County Family Court judge released them with ankle monitoring.

