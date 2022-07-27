Two suspects indicted on attempted murder charge over Pearl Street shooting

Two Buffalo men were arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them each with four violent felonies stemming from an early morning incident in May.

Dalton O. Edge Jr. and Kyle M. Mickens, both 24, have each been charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Edge and Mickens were accused of firing at least 18 shots toward a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street at about 2:04 a.m. May 21. A woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was treated at Erie County Medical Center for serious injuries to her leg, while a 23-year-old man across the street was treated at ECMC for a gunshot wound to his hip.

The two defendants remain held without bail and are scheduled to be back in court at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12 for a pretrial conference, the DA's Office said.

2 wounded, 3 arrested, bar shut down early Saturday following Pearl Street shooting Two people were shot early Saturday morning and three people were arrested following a shooting on Pearl Street, Buffalo police said.

The shots were fired outside of Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, which was shut down that same day by Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia because Edge and Mickens, just prior to the shooting, were believed to have patronized the restaurant. The restaurant has also been investigated for three other violent offenses this summer, The Buffalo News reported.

According to Senor Tequila's Facebook page, the restaurant-bar reopened July 8.