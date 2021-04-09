Two suspected members of Fruit Belt gang plead guilty to gun possession

Within a few days, both men posted photos of themselves on social media that appeared to show them holding guns, according to federal court documents. Woods appeared to have a gun in the pocket of his sweatpants on a Facebook post. Parker appears to be holding two handguns in one hand and several large plastic bags filled with marijuana over his shoulder, the records said.

Authorities believed Woods and Parker were members of the Fruit Belt gang and were worried they were involved in a rapidly escalating war with the Central Park gang following Jackson's death.

Agents with the FBI and ATF along with Buffalo police officers set up surveillance, including outside the funeral of the Central Park gang member. Investigators observed Woods and Parker at a home in McCarley Gardens. Both men were later pulled over separately by Buffalo police officers.

Prosecutors say Woods was found with two handguns – he was seated on one and the other was in a pocket, court records say. Parker was pulled over for not having a valid license plate. Police found no contraband on him, but he was ticketed, including for having an open container of alcohol. A search warrant for inside the McCarley Gardens residence turned up two handguns.

On Thursday, the cases prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah Lenihan led to both defendants pleading guilty to the gun possession charges. Court records show Woods pleaded guilty in 2012 to a state charge of attempted criminal possession of cocaine and in 2014, he was convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a gun and also using a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. Parker was previously convicted of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

