Two students stabbed during argument at Fountain Plaza
top story

Two students were stabbed during an argument as they were getting off an NFTA Metro Rail train at Fountain Plaza just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.

The students were both male, ages 16 and 17. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries did not appear life-threatening, police said.

No arrests were announced. The incident was under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

