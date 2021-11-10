Two students stabbed during argument at Fountain Plaza

Two students were stabbed during an argument as they were getting off an NFTA Metro Rail train at Fountain Plaza just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.

The students were both male, ages 16 and 17. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries did not appear life-threatening, police said.

No arrests were announced. The incident was under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

