Two students stabbed during argument at Fountain Plaza

Two students were stabbed during an argument as they were getting off an NFTA Metro Rail train at Fountain Plaza just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.
The students were both male, ages 16 and 17. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries did not appear life-threatening, police said.
No arrests were announced. The incident was under investigation.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
