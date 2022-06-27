Two struck by gunfire during large, early morning event in 200 block of Franklin Street

Two people were struck by gunfire early Monday in a parking lot area in the 200 block of Franklin Street during a large gathering, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
A 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman were injured and transported by private vehicles to local hospitals, detectives said.
Both victims were being treated Monday at Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.