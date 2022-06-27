 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two struck by gunfire during large, early morning event in 200 block of Franklin Street

  Updated
Two people were struck by gunfire early Monday in a parking lot area in the 200 block of Franklin Street during a large gathering, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman were injured and transported by private vehicles to local hospitals, detectives said.

Both victims were being treated Monday at Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

