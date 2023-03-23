Two 17-year-olds on the Starpoint High School wrestling team, which saw its season canceled in early February after "allegations of inappropriate conduct," face harassment charges stemming from two incidents this winter, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

The students, who were not identified because of their age, each face two counts of second-degree harassment from January incidents, one at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield and the other on Starpoint High School property in Pendleton, the Sheriff's Office said. Under New York State law, second-degree harassment is a violation and is not a criminal charge.

Starpoint Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in early February that the district moved to cancel the season so that allegations could be investigated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"This decision is necessary in order to ensure that the processes moving forward can take place without delay," Croft said in a statement Feb. 8.

On Thursday, Croft issued another statement acknowledging the charges via email. "The District will continue to take all appropriate and necessary measures to protect our students. We ask that the privacy of all students and their families be respected at this time," Croft said in the latest statement.

Seven Starpoint parents filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the cancellation of the wrestling season. The parents detailed "dog piling" incidents where several wrestlers would pile on top of their teammate and remove his shoes. The parents maintained in court papers that the incidents were quickly addressed by coaches. The incidents only became an issue again weeks later, the parents said, after the wrestler who had been piled upon was not selected by coaches to compete in the Section VI Class A tournament.

A Niagara County State Supreme Court judge declined to rule on the motion prior to the Section VI individual championships, so Starpoint wrestlers did not compete in the event and could not advance to the New York State championships.