A driver was riding on only his vehicle's rims by the time a pursuit that began in Lewiston ended about 15 miles away early Wednesday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:43 a.m., a sheriff's deputy tried pulling over a vehicle near Saunders Settlement and Garlow roads, but the driver fled, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The driver's vehicle struck a tire deflation device near Saunders Settlement and Campbell Boulevard, then headed north on Lockport Junction Road where it hit another deflation device.

The driver, operating without any tires, hit a stop sign at Old Beebe and Ridge roads, near the Cambria-Lockport line, disabling the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The driver ran and was taken into custody in a nearby wooded area.

Fabian L. Carter II, 36, of Niagara Falls, faces charges including felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Carter has two DWI convictions in the last 10 years, the sheriff's office said.