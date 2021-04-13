Two shot – one in critical condition – in overnight shooting in Broadway-Fillmore area

An 18-year-old was in critical condition and a 20-year-old also was hospitalized following a double-shooting early Tuesday in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on the first block of Sweet Street, just north of Paderewski Drive, Buffalo police said in a news release.

Officers responded for the report of two people shot inside a vehicle.

The victims, both Buffalo men, were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released their names.

The 20-year-old was seriously injured but was in stable condition, police said.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit ask anyone with information to call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Through the end of March, the number of people shot in Buffalo since the start of the year is nearly double compared to the same period last year, according to police department data.

