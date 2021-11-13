Two shot, one fatally, in Allentown early Saturday

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in Allentown, Buffalo police said.

The shooting took place just before 3:20 a.m. on Wadsworth Street, near Allen Street.

The victims were inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

A 43-year-old man was killed. He was declared dead at the scene. The second man, who is 34, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

The death marks the 63rd homicide of the year so far in the City of Buffalo.

Police asked anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.

