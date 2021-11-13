Two shot, one fatally, in Allentown early Saturday

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in Allentown, Buffalo police said.
The shooting took place just before 3:20 a.m. on Wadsworth Street, near Allen Street.
The victims were inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.
Support Local Journalism
A 43-year-old man was killed. He was declared dead at the scene. The second man, who is 34, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
The death marks the 63rd homicide of the year so far in the City of Buffalo.
Police asked anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.