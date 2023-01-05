 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two shot in Buffalo Thursday morning

Two people were struck by gunfire on Kensington Avenue Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Kensington, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Injuries to one of the victims appear to be serious, according to the spokesman.

