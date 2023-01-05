Two shot in Buffalo Thursday morning

Two people were struck by gunfire on Kensington Avenue Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Kensington, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
Injuries to one of the victims appear to be serious, according to the spokesman.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
Rochester native and St. Bonaventure alum.
